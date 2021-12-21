MMEA on the hunt for 12 crew members over diesel theft

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is hunting for 12 crew members of MT Ocean Pride allegedly involved in a diesel cargo theft worth RM4.86 million in Tanjung Siang waters, near Kota Tinggi on Oct 5.

Johor MMEA director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said the suspects, all Indonesians, are wanted for investigations under sections 380 and 34 of the Penal Code (Act 574) following a red notice on the crew issued by the International Police (Interpol).

“On Oct 5, MMEA received tip-offs that a robbery occurred on MT Ocean Pride, registered with the Cook Islands, which was heading from Singapore to Dili, East Timor, in Tanjung Siang, Kota Tinggi.

“A check by MMEA assets at the location found the vessel abandoned and its cargo of over 1,800,305 litres of diesel worth RM4.86 million believed to have been stolen at 23.6 nautical miles east of Tanjung Siang,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hizam said MMEA are looking for the following individuals to assist in the investigations of the case: Haryadi Tri Tomi (passport number B9706316), Mangalik Despiandri (C7309394), Nordiansyah Muhammat (C1366351), Pasaribu Suherri Nanda (C2081744) and Pinem Jendri (C6787829).

The others are Prasetyo Agung (C7021189), Saputra Pandu Prasetya (C7573439), Siddiq Muhammad (C7309737), Silaban Rusman (B6670491), Syahputra Haloho Marnaek (C7307752), Tarigan Harry Pranata (C7308182) and Yusran (C3899964).

He said those with information on the suspects whereabouts could contact Commander (M) Mohd Affandi Ismail from the MMEA's Maritime Crime and Investigation Division in Putrajaya at 03-89957935 or Lieutenant (M) Mohd Feerdaus Daud at 07-8916595 or visit the nearest MMEA office.-Bernama