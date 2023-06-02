MMEA ready to cooperate with MACC in fighting corruption

KANGAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is ready to give its full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the arrest of two enforcement personnel for allegedly receiving bribery.

Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Mohd Hashim Mat Zain, said MMEA viewed the case seriously and would work with the MACC to combat the immoral conduct.

“I have detected this activity since assuming this position in 2022. I will not compromise with any officers and personnel involved in this crime,” he told Bernama today.

Bernama previously reported that two MMEA personnel and a fisherman were remanded for six days until Feb 8 to assist in the investigation into a case of receiving monthly bribes.

Mohd Hashim said one of its personnel was released by the MACC on Saturday (Feb 4), adding that the two personnel had been under his watch for quite some time.

Meanwhile, an MACC spokesperson said more arrests will be made after this involving MMEA personnel and third party. -Bernama