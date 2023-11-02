MMEA records over 1,000 arrests last year: Saifuddin

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has recorded a total of 1,143 cases of arrests for various offences, through operations conducted throughout last year.

Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said that he was satisfied with the commitment shown by MMEA in carrying out the task of maintaining security in the country's waters.

“I was informed that last year alone, almost RM4.8 million in seizures were recorded, while more than RM45 million in fines or compounds were issued to offenders who were arrested by MMEA.

“From the recorded figures, MMEA has proven to be comparable with other enforcement agencies in the country,” he told reporters, after officiating the agency’s 18th anniversary celebration here today.

In terms of assets, Saifuddin expressed confidence that the agency is capable of overseeing the safety of the country's waters, and can successfully conduct search and rescue operations at sea.

In this year’s celebration, MMEA also carried out the Perkasa maritime exercise, to empower and increase the competence of the presence of MMEA assets at sea and in the air, as part of a strategy to combat crime in the country’s waters.

In addition to the exercise, the public who attended the celebration also witnessed a demonstration by the agency’s Special Task and Rescue (PTK) team, an exhibition from government agencies and an opportunity to obtain a health check-up. -Bernama