MMEA seizes petrol in passenger boat, two men detained

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Maritime) Selangor detained two men and a boat for allegedly carrying a controlled item, believed to be petrol, without a permit at 0.2 nautical miles north of Pulau Indah, Klang at 11.45 am yesterday.

Selangor Maritime director Captain V. Siva Kumar said the boat, registered as a passenger boat and operated by two Malaysian men, aged 46 and 49, was carrying 26 jerry cans containing 640 litres of liquid, suspected to be petrol, with an estimated value of RM 1,312.

“Preliminary investigations found that the two men had bought the fuel at a petrol station in Port Klang and were on their way to Pulau Ketam,” he said in a statement today.

Siva Kumar said the case was investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952 for breach of the licence issued and the Supply Control Act 1961 for carrying controlled goods without permission. -Bernama