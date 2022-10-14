MMHE inks MoU to speed up job opportunities in energy sector

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gigih Avenue Sdn Bhd (GASB) to collaborate in a programme to provide training and certification in welding and employment opportunities for eligible local welders.

The collaboration amplifies efforts to develop a technical-skilled workforce among local talents in order to build a manpower supply for the oil and gas and various energy sectors in Malaysia.

MMHE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd (MHB).

MHB managing director and chief executive officer Pandai Othman said GASB has been providing the company with various technical-skilled manpower since 2012.

“GASB is the entity that trains them and we always want trainees. (This MoU) indirectly makes it easier for us to get those who are already trained,” he told the media after the signing ceremony here today.

“This MoU provides us with a ready source of skilled workers with the first batch comprising 30 trainees,” he said.

As a specialised training provider for the energy sector, GASB will carry out customised training in welding in accordance with MMHE’s operations and will assess their competency level while MMHE will offer employment to successful candidates.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Pandai said MHB is backed by a highly skilled workforce currently with more than 90 per cent being Malaysians.

He said besides the customised technical skill training provided by GASB, MHB also operates a centre of excellence offering leadership and certified programmes to staff and the public.

The centre was set up in 2015 and is a recognised Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) training provider where on average, about 60 programmes involving about 8,000 participants are conducted annually.

“To date, we have trained more than 65,000,” he added.

GASB chairman Datuk Rashid Sidek said with the partnership, local youths will be guaranteed job opportunities after completing the 12-week programme.

“The misalignment of skills is always challenging where job seekers, particularly fresh graduates, do not meet industry specifications.

“Therefore, one of the GASB objectives is to equip them with technical skills which are aligned with industry standards.

“Our mission is to secure them with job placement and develop their career journey in the oil and gas industries,” he added. -Bernama