JOHOR BAHRU: A mobile vaccination programme (MVP) has been activated in Parit Sulong near Batu Pahat to help the government provide wider vaccination access to rural communities.

Parit Sulong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the pilot programme is jointly organised by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Cancelor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital (HCTM) and the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

She said the two-day programme which started yesterday aimed to inoculate 300 people, especially the elderly, those without the MySejahtera application or those who have transportation problems.

Noraini who is also Higher Education Minister said, the MPV was among the new approaches introduced under the ministry’s institute of higher learning vaccination centres (PPV IPT).

“This pilot project involves two implementation models with a Satellite PPV (vaccination centre) to be set up at the MARA Junior Science College in Batu Pahat, while two mobile PPV units with eight staff will go to locations that have been identified to inoculate residents especially those with disabilities and have special needs,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

Noraini said the programme also involved cooperation from various federal and state government departments to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak and achieve herd immunity as quickly as possible.