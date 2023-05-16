THE IMO (International Maritime Organisation) International Day for Women in Maritime is observed annually on May 18 as a manifestation of support for women in the maritime industry, with the goal of promoting the recruitment, retention and long-term employment of women in the sector.

The day also aims to enhance the visibility of women in maritime, improve IMO’s commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goal 5 (gender equality) and encourage efforts to address the industry’s current gender imbalance.

The theme for 2023 is “Mobilising networks for gender equality”, which emphasises the significance of leveraging networks of individuals and organisations in removing barriers to women’s participation in the maritime field.

The maritime industry is an extensive field that welcomes people of different backgrounds and skills.

Working in the maritime discipline is an excellent approach to creating a long-term career because it keeps evolving, is dynamic and is demanding.

A thriving maritime business necessitates access to a diversified pool of talent, which includes encouraging more women to seek employment.

Malaysia, as a member state of the IMO, a United Nations specialised agency, remains dedicated to promoting sustainable development in order to empower women and tackle the prevailing gender imbalance in the maritime industry.

It is critical to educate the public and raise awareness about the need to promote gender equality.

The maritime industry is predicted to make enormous strides in the future decade by expanding job options for women in order to embrace diversity and change societal and cultural biases against them.

Through this effort, women in the industry will be able to become more visible and inspire others for a sustainable future.

Therefore, it is essential to spotlight women’s success stories, provide mentorship and advice, and create opportunities for them to develop in their jobs.

Greater mentorship and empowerment of women in the maritime profession may be the best strategy to achieve greater gender equality in the future.

To be relevant in the maritime industry, women must be courageous enough to reach out and engage new circles of connections, as well as build on the momentum of networking.

Essentially, networking can be an opportunity to leverage strategy, creativity and interpersonal connections to progress towards future endeavours and enable women to flourish in the maritime field.

Transformative change requires establishing solid connections, being proactive and effectively conveying your career aspirations, which can lead to the establishment of a professional network with a similar goal.

The benefits of networking include a better reputation, higher visibility, a stronger support system and more influential connections towards a more inclusive and equal society.

Attending industry events, joining professional organisations, and connecting with others on social networking sites can all help one build connections with others in the sector.

There are numerous international networking organisations whose mission is to attract and support women at the management level in the maritime, trading and logistics sectors, such as the Women in Maritime Association and the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association.

Dear ladies, mobilising means moving. Therefore, begin to expand your network for a greater cause.

You can not mobilise your network if you have a fear of being rejected and are hesitant to ask for support.

Keep yourself motivated to overcome both external and internal obstacles.

You never know who you will be able to connect with or where that connection may go.

Let prominent individuals in your network act as inspiration for career advancement and enthusiasm.

I wish you all a happy International Day for Women in Maritime.

Dr Izyan Munirah Mohd Zaideen is a senior lecturer at the Maritime Studies Faculty, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, and a Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association Malaysia committee member.