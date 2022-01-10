Moderate earthquake hits North sumatra

KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale was detected in North Sumatra, Indonesia, at 3.28 am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement today, stated that the earthquake occurred 286 kilometres southwest of Sabak Bernam, Selangor.

According to the department, tremors may be felt in the Klang Valley, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Perak.

It said MetMalaysia would continue to monitor the situation and urged those with information on the tremor to fill out a form at the link https://forms.gle/xrnKwLo83vM8zmYG7. -Bernama