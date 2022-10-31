Moderate magnitude 4.7 quake hits Indonesia’s Sukabumi

JAKARTA: A shallow 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck beneath the sea near Sukabumi, West Java, today, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

The quake occurred at 10.05 am West Indonesian time, centered 87 kilometers (km) southwest of Sukabumi at a depth of 20 km.

Many residents of Sukabumi left their houses, schools, and shops in panic when the quake occurred.

The tremors were also felt in Bandung and Bogor for a few seconds, and a few residents took to Twitter to share their experience.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. -Bernama