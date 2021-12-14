Moderation key to working our differences

GAMBLING and alcohol consumption are hardly new contentious issues between Muslims and non-Muslims.

Academician Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi stated realistically that, “If we choose to go head on over an issue, the odds will always be in favour of the majority and in this case, the majority is Muslim. It does not matter what the rationale is.” (theSun, Dec 13).

On the flip side, social activist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam’s reasoned plea “Speak out for minorities when rights are infringed” (theSun, Dec 13) is about “enabling non-Malays to voice opinions without fear, intimidation and with sincerity”.

Using the useful analogy of a family unit, it is reasonable to argue that the key to harmony in Malaysia is being moderate; and by extension to accept, if not encourage, the notion that all family members are equal.

Moderation is a key value that must be cherished in our multicultural nation.

Our Constitution, or “rule book”, seeks to promote ideal and essential foundations for social balance and prosperity; by maintaining and enhancing harmony and tolerance in a multi-cultural society.

It is high time the wisdom behind our Constitution be closely re-visited, understood and respected by all stakeholders; including politicians, institutions and the rakyat.

Our different backgrounds, ethnicity and experiences are a huge asset behind our pluralistic society, which can only bear fruit when we live in peace and work together, regardless of differing political or religious views or affiliations.

Simply put, a “live and let live” philosophy, anchored by moderation, can serve as a sound guiding pathway or beacon to help build and enhance a more caring and thriving Malaysia.

So please, it takes all of us to champion the key concept of moderation, in thought, speech and action.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow



Kajang