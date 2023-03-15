MOE aims to implement new Form Six syllabus from 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) aims to implement a new syllabus for Form Six from Semester 1 of Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2026.

In a written reply published on Parliament’s official website today, MOE said it is revising the Form Six subjects syllabus to keep pace with current developments to meet the country’s needs.

It is also to ensure that the syllabus aligns with the A-Level syllabus managed by Cambridge Assessment International Education, United Kingdom, as the STPM certificate has been recognised as equivalent to A-Level since 1982.

According to MOE, the review is expected to be completed in 2025.

“Currently, a series of workshops and engagement sessions are actively being held,” it said in reply to a question from Zakri Hassan (PN-Kangar), who wanted to know when the government will change the Form Six syllabus because it has not been revised for a long time and is less relevant to current needs.

Elaborating, MOE said the focus of the review includes the relevance of the exam syllabus from the aspect of goals, objectives, topics, teaching time for each topic, learning outcomes and the assessment scheme for each term.

MOE also takes into account comments and feedback from stakeholders, including Form Six teachers, former STPM candidates and university lecturers in the engagement sessions. -Bernama