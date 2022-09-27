MOE awaiting detailed report on alleged kidnap bid of pupils

SUNGAI PETANI: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is awaiting a detailed report regarding the alleged cases of attempted kidnapping of pupils in Kelantan that went viral recently, before taking further action, Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon (pix) said today.

“We are waiting for a detailed report before we can comment further,“ he told a press conference after launching the national-level World School Milk Day here.

It was reported that the Kelantan police were investigating reports of attempted abductions of pupils in Gua Musang, Kuala Krai and Pasir Puteh.

Meanwhile, Dr Mah said the School Milk Programme (PSS), which has been continued under the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) since April, has benefited about 800,000 primary school pupils nationwide.

“The campaign to encourage drinking fresh milk will take some time...after a few years of implementation, we have seen students’ growing appetite for fresh milk, this is a good sign because we know that the nutrients in fresh milk are very high,” he said.

The PSS, which is being implemented via open tender, allows local milk manufacturers to supply milk directly to schools across the country, he added.-Bernama