MOE giving emphasis on special education programme in Sabah

PENAMPANG: The Education Ministry (MOE) will give emphasis on improving and strengthening special education programme in Sabah, said Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (pix).

He said this would include providing the required expertise and a more conducive infrastructure for students with special needs in the state.

Development of special education is one of the key components that need to be given special attention in an effort to enable children with special needs to have the opportunity to get an education in school, he said.

“There is still a lot more to be done to improve this programme so that these children will eventually become independent and able to fit into normal society.

“This is to ensure that they (students with special needs) will be able to adjust and live comfortably as they grow older,“ he told reporters after a Kupi-Kupi get-together with teachers and parents in the district at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tansau here, today.

At the event Dr Mohd Radzi also presented a mock check of RM6.6 million as allowances for students with special needs in the state to Sabah Education director Dr Mistirine Radin.

SMK Tansau principal Rusmadi Ahmad also received a mock cheque worth RM74,700 as payment towards Phase 2 (July - Dec) allowances for special need students at the school.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Rusmadi thanked MOE and the Sabah State Education Department for their concern and the additional allocation of RM200,000 to upgrade SMK Tansau special education classes.

He said the allocation would enable upgrading works to proceed adding that previously the school depended on public contributions.

“The school has 80 students with special needs, the largest group in Penampang so a conducive classroom environment which conforms to the set requirements is vital for the students,“ he said,

The special education programme at the school also offers skills training such as bread making and agricultural education. -Bernama