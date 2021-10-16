MOE holds engagement session on operations of schools in Melaka

MELAKA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) held an engagement session to explain and share views on the operations of schools with educators and representatives from schools throughout Melaka here today.

Through a posting on his official Facebook page today, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin(pix) said the four-session engagement meeting discussed safety and health aspects during and after school.

“One of the aspects that must be emphasised is to ensure good ventilation throughout the face-to-face school session as it is very important to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection, especially the Delta variant,” he said.

“The engagement session involved primary and secondary school teachers, as well as representatives of the Parents and Teachers Association (PIBG) of primary and secondary schools throughout Melaka,“ he said.

He said he also presented the #sekolahKuSEJAHTERA concept, which will be implemented in schools to nurture and cultivate good practices and values to create a safe, conducive school environment and develop students’ potential from an early age.

He expressed his gratitude to the teachers and parents who attended the session.

“I really appreciate all the input, suggestions and recommendations and we will follow up on that,“ he said.-Bernama