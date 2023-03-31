MOE, KKR collaborate to monitor dilapidated schools

KLANG: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is to cooperate with the Works Ministry in efforts to monitor dilapidated school buildings throughout the country.

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying (pix) said the collaboration was also to ensure that all inspection or monitoring measures on the schools were done carefully, as the MOE was committed to providing a safe and conducive educational infrastructure for the use of students and teachers.

“So far 830 schools have been listed as dilapidated and most of them are in Sabah and Sarawak. The repair works need to be done immediately.

“These dilapidated school buildings are not safe for students...most of them ranged between the scale of six and seven, so this matter should be given attention,“ she told reporters after launching the Public Higher Education Institution Education Exhibition Series 1 at the Klang Commercial Convention Centre here today.

Scale six refers to buildings that are unsafe and with confirmation of their status by the District Education Office and State Education Department while scale seven refers to unsafe buildings with confirmation by the Public Works Department.

On today's programme, Lim said it aimed at providing suitable platform for secondary school students, especially SPM and STPM leavers, to become aware of and explore the educational opportunities offered by the government.

“They will learn more about the offers or opportunities provided by the government to further their education in the suitable field.

“This exhibition will have four series, the other three will take place in Georgetown, Penang on April 1; Ipoh, Perak (April 7) and Batu Pahat, Johor (April 8),“ she said. -Bernama