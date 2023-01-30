MOE, MOH to monitor Covid-19 outbreak involving SPM students

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will collaborate with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to monitor any incidents of Covid-19 outbreak involving students sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations, which will begin on Feb 20.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said if there is an outbreak among SPM students, the MOH has the mechanism in place to manage those infected.

“I give an assurance that SPM candidates need not worry and we have made all the preparations (regarding Covid-19) while the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be determined by the MOH.

“We also seek advice from the MOH from time to time and we ask for a lot of prayers so that Covid-19 is kept at bay and we can focus on the children preparing for the SPM,” he said during a question-and-answer time at the 2022 SPM town hall session that was held virtually today.

The town hall session was participated by SPM candidates in Penang and also attended by teachers.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina, who is also the Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, said she also attended a meeting on the budget for the MOE, adding that the budget was crucial to how the ministry intends to manage the potential of schoolchildren, especially in sports, arts and culture.

“This is something I am happy with because there are potentials that are closely related to arts, culture and sports and, our commitment is to focus on and provide a career direction for children with potential after the SPM,” she said when answering a student’s question whether those active in sports, especially state athletes, would get credit points or scholarships when continuing their studies after SPM.

Asked why many students join the workforce and do not continue their studies after SPM, she said this was not due to them not being interested (in studying) but other factors, including coming from poor families and having to work to help their families.

She also urged other students to continue to play a role in supporting their peers who do not want to continue their studies by raising their awareness of the importance of pursuing further studies in the future. -Bernama