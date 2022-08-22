MOE receives 19 complaints via 'Aduan Buli' portal

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry (MOE) has received 19 complaints related to bullying in schools through the Aduan Buli portal since it was launched on Aug 18, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin(pix) said.

He said 16 complaints were received through the Public Complaint Management System (SISPA) and three through the WhatsApp application at 014-800 9325.

“When we receive a complaint, the ministry will conduct an in-depth investigation before taking the appropriate action. Whether the case happened in rural or urban areas, in a boarding school or normal school, we will investigate everything.

“We do not sideline any school. The most important thing is that the information (complaint) reaches the ministry as soon as possible for us to deal with bullying cases,” he told reporters after launching MOE’s Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia (DELIMA): Agenda Digital Kita here today.

The Aduan Buli portal, which can be accessed at https://www.moe.gov.my/aduanbuli , was launched to enable bullying incidents to be reported directly to the MOE.

It provides three channels for members of the public, parents or guardians to report any bullying incident in school, namely through a special hotline at 03-88849352 or the WhatsApp application, email at adubuli@moe.gov.my or through SISPA.

On DELIMA, Radzi said the portal introduced on July 1, 2019, had been improved with three important aspects, namely personalised learning, user experience and data analysis.

“These three aspects use artificial intelligence technology and machine learning that provide a fun and meaningful learning experience for students,” he said, adding that the improvements would make the DELIMA portal more relevant to teachers and students.-Bernama