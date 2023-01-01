MOE to continue monitoring pupils at risk of dropping out: Fadhlina

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry will continue to monitor and provide intervention for pupils who are at risk of dropping out so that they continue to stay in school until they complete Form Five, says Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the move was aimed at ensuring the rights of every child to educational equality and that this is achieved no matter where they are.

“The MOE is very aware of the problems faced especially the issue of dropout among students and will continue to find ways to resolve it until we achieve zero dropouts,” she said in her 2023 New Year message posted on her Facebook today.

Describing education as a gateway to a vast galaxy of knowledge, Fadhlina said the search, construction and gathering of knowledge should be made into an exploratory culture that is character-building in nature to the brain and the person.

As such, she said the seven main cores that have become the focus of the ministry in steering the country's education system would require a synergy between teachers, pupils, parents and the community which is the key to the success of education in the future.

The cores involved are effective communication, transparency between schools and the ministry, emphasis on the aspect of friendliness through the cultivation of good manners, morals and integrity; multi-dimension B40 poverty; dropout in education and literacy issues, teachers’ welfare, renovation and upgrade dilapidated schools especially in Sabah and Sarawak and improving digital education in schools.

Even though the education system is presently inherited through a series of refinements, Fadhlina said those in education cannot compromise on ensuring that the commitment load on teachers is reduced and the well-being of pupils is achieved.

“The approach to maintaining existing policies will be adopted and improved with monitoring being done at the implementation stage,” she said.

She also said a harmonious ecosystem must also be translated within the framework of a cheerful happy pupil, a happy teacher, an unparalleled school and a prosperous country to uplift the glory of its people regardless of race, religion and race.

“Pupils, students, teachers and the educators who share this hope must surely cultivate humanitarian values, and schools can be a field free from negative vibes, sexual harassment, bullying, extremism, gangsterism and others,“ she said.

She also urged teachers to continue to carry out their duties based on professionalism and use that trait as a bridge to bond every stakeholder in the education sector.-Bernama