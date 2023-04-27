MoE to expand IMFree programme to curb vaping among primary pupils

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MoE), with the cooperation of the Health Ministry (MoH), will expand the IMFree programme this year to curb the use of electronic cigarettes, or vape, among primary school pupils.

IMfree is an educational and smoking prevention programme held in primary schools to ensure that those born after 2009 will not pick up the habit.

“The IMFree programme aims to provide knowledge on the dangers of smoking and train students to be agents, initiators or informers of change to friends and family about the dangers of smoking,” the MoH said in a statement today.

In addition, the MoE has also implemented the ‘Five Minute Anti-Smoking/Vape’ programme during school assemblies, replacement classes, group counselling sessions, anti-smoking/vape campaigns, talks, exhibitions and through school co-curricular activities, the statement read.

It said the programme, held together with state education departments (JPN), district education offices (PPD) and schools, with the cooperation of the police and the National Anti-Drugs Agency aims to instill awareness, form a sense of identity and ensure students are strongly resilient.

The MoE is also aware and concerned about several media reports highlighting the use of electronic cigarettes or vape among children and students, the statement read.

It said the MoE was always reminding JPNs, PPDs and schools about its circular on the prohibition of use of electronic cigarettes or vape in schools, and for principals and school heads to take effective preventive measures to strengthen disciplinary management and counselling in schools.

The MoE is also always committed to implementing preventive education programmes related to disciplinary issues as a continuous effort to provide awareness, skills, knowledge and guidance to students, the statement read further. -Bernama