MOE to expand Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih concept

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will expand the Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih (SBJK) concept to other states, especially Sabah and Sarawak to provide formal education to street and marginalised children.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said SBJK provides children, who are facing social problems, school dropouts and orphans as well as those without documents, with better access to education.

“We will expand this school concept to other states such as Sabah and Sarawak that have issues like this, especially involving undocumented children and vulnerable groups,“ she told reporters after the Santunan Kasih Iftar ceremony at SBJK here yesterday.

Earlier, Fadhlina handed over a replica of a key to SBJK senior administrative assistant Mohd Zafrol Abdullah in a symbolic gesture of opening the school’s phase one academic building.

A total of RM21 million has been allocated for the two phases of the school’s development, with RM13 million to build academic building in phase one and RM8 million to develop dormitories in phase two, she added. -Bernama