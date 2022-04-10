MOE wants comprehensive solution to overcrowded school canteens issue

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry (MoE) is looking for a comprehensive solution to the issue of overcrowding in schools canteens during recess, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr. Radzi Jidin said.

He said some schools were unable to cope with a large student population, forcing them to schedule up to five recess sessions.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Putrajaya Presint 9 (2) here today, Radzi said the situation happened because these schools have a canteen that can only accommodate the original capacity of pupils.

No effort was made to increase its capacity in tandem with the school’s growing population, he added.

“There are canteens that cannot accommodate (large number of) students during recess and the schools are then forced to have between three and five break sessions.

“And the schools would then have to schedule their recess too early, (some as early as) 8.30 am. If the break is too early, the interval between the breaks and the end of school session would be long,” he said.

Asked if the ministry would consider allowing students to eat in the classroom, especially for those who bring their food from home, Radzi said this would require monitoring, which in turn involves manpower.

He said while this option was implemented during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the canteen (overcrowding) issue requires a comprehensive and permanent solution.-Bernama