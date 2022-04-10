MOE wishlist for Budget 2023 emphasises three main thrusts

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 11 initiatives, with three main thrusts related to students, teachers and infrastructure involving an allocation of RM6.8 billion, are contained in the wishlist submitted by the Ministry of Education (MOE) for Budget 2023 that will be tabled on Friday (Oct 7).

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) said among the initiatives were teacher devices towards the digitalisation of education, increasing the rate of the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) and infrastructure for special education schools.

“Since we are moving towards the digitalisation of education, devices for teachers are an important component to digitise education, including using innovation and creativity in teaching and learning,“ he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Precinct 9 (2) here today, Radzi said the teacher device initiative costing RM2.8 billion needs to be given special attention because they are not provided with workstations or laptops like other civil servants.

Radzi said the MOE also requested for the current RMT rate of RM2.50 to be increased by taking into account the current situation.

Radzi said the focus on infrastructure for students with special educational needs was also emphasised so that this group could be on par with other children in the mainstream and have the same competence.

He said the MOE also asked for specific allocations to encourage the enrolment of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects which was seen to be declining.

“The STEM enrolment requires holistic intervention and specific allocations for STEM-related matters so that enrolment in STEM lessons continues to increase to provide future human capital with expertise so that Malaysia can compete at the world level,“ he said.-Bernama