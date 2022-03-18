MoF denies receiving Tengku Zafrul's resignation letter

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) today denied receiving its Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz's(pix) resignation letter which went viral today.

On the ministry's official Twitter account, the MoF said Tengku Zafrul still remains as Finance Minister to ensure that the welfare and well-being of Keluarga Malaysia are safeguarded during the national economic recovery phase.

The statement was issued by the MoF following a viral letter on social media today, alleged to be the resignation of Tengku Zafrul from his ministerial post.

The letter went viral one day after the denial made by Tengku Zafrul yesterday in relation to his resignation as a minister.-Bernama