MOF removes Tajuddin as Prasarana chairman (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s service as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) non-executive chairman has been terminated, a Finance Ministry media spokesman said.

Tajuddin’s termination is with immediate effect.

This development follows rumours on social media regarding a termination of service letter addressed to Tajuddin, who is also Pasir Salak MP, signed by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, which went viral.

“Please be informed that the Minister of Finance (Incorporated) has agreed that the services of Datuk Seri as Prasarana chairman has been terminated with immediate effect.

“I would like to take this opportunity to convey my appreciation and thanks for your service and contributions to Prasarana throughout your tenure as non-executive chairman,” read the letter.

Prasarana is a Minister of Finance (Incorporated) company.

Tajuddin was earlier criticised by Malaysians following his statement which was said to be unsympathetic towards the Kelana Jaya Line Light Transit Rail (LRT) train crash victims during a media conference after visiting the location of the accident yesterday.

In the 8.45 pm incident on Monday, 47 passengers were seriously injured while 166 suffered minor injuries when an empty train being test-driven collided with a passenger train in a tunnel section between Kampung Baru and KLCC LRT stations.

Tajuddin was appointed Prasarana chairman effective May 11, 2020. He replaced Chief Judge of Malaya, Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim, who resigned on May 7, 2020. — Bernama