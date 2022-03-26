MOF's E-Sports Carnival uses 5G technology

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 297 contestants are participating in the Ministry of Finance’s (MOF) E-Sports Carnival 2022, the first e-sports competition in the country to use 5G technology. The competition runs for two days - today and tomorrow.

“This carnival is one of the ways the MOF supports the use of 5G technology which hopefully will help Malaysia lead in he area of digital economy in this region,” said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz(pix) in a statement. “At present, the 5G network is available in a few areas in Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, and Kuala Lumpur; the penetration rate of 5G in this country is expected to breach 80 per cent of populated areas by 2024.”

Contestants at the carnival, which is being held at the main hall of the MOF Complex in Putrajaya, are from the Welfare and Sports Council of Members of the Ministry of Finance (MKSAKK), with the competition aiming to identify e-sports talent from the finance ministry and expose them to a higher level of competition.

The games being contested are Player Unknown Battleground Mobile (PUBGM), Mobile Legend (ML), and FIFA 22.

The carnival is part of a strategic collaboration between MOF and a few agencies of government-linked companies, as well as from the private sector such as Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), Ericsson Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd, YTL Corporation Bhd, Xiaomi Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Oppo Electronics and IESPA Sdn Bhd.-Bernama