MoF to lodge police report on allegations regarding Yayasan Albukhary tax status

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) will lodge a police report on allegations that former finance minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) had revoked the tax exemption status of Yayasan Albukhary and that the letter of cancellation was signed by MoF officials, as spread on social media.

In a statement today, MoF said it viewed these allegations seriously because the ministry, whether through the former finance minister and/or its officers, did not revoke any approval on tax exemption granted to Yayasan Albukhary.

It said Yayasan Albukhary had been approved as a non-profit organisation undertaking charitable works under subsection 44(6) of the Income Tax Act, which grants it tax exemption status.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told Parliament during the Prime Minister’s Question (PMQ) time that Lim had never revoked the tax exemption given to Yayasan Albukhary throughout his two-year tenure as finance minister beginning May 2018. -Bernama