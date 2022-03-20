MOF will begin negotiations, offers to telcos: Annuar Musa

KOTA BHARU: The Finance Ministry (MOF) will begin a series of negotiations and offers to telecommunication companies that hold equity in Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the negotiation process is expected to be completed by June.

“MOF will deal with issuing offers to all companies with experience in spectrum management.

“If I’m not wrong, there are seven or nine companies that have been given spectrums to manage the telecommunications service, so they are offered to begin negotiations and purchase shares at determined prices and we hope they will expedite the negotiations,” he said after presenting donations to Form Six students from the Kereteh parliamentary constituency in conjunction with a Back-To-School programme here today.

The government had previously decided to carry on with the implementation of 5G network through the Single Wholesale Network, and by providing opportunities to telecommunication companies holding equity in DNB.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said the Cabinet agreed that the government, which holds 100 per cent equity in DNB, would offer up to 70 per cent equity to mobile network operators.-Bernama