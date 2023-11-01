MOH aims to table Health White Paper in Parliament in mid-year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) aims to table the Health White Paper in Parliament in the middle of this year.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said she is committed to ensuring that the content of the document can be implemented and realised.

“For me, everything outlined in the Health White Paper is very much in line with my vision and mission as the minister who leads an important ministry like MOH,” she said in a posting on Facebook.

Dr Zaliha further said a discussion session with the Health White Paper Advisory Council was also held this afternoon.

“The Advisory Council members have stated their commitment to work with me in realising the dream to table this White Paper in Parliament,” she added.

In addition, Dr Zaliha said engagement sessions with stakeholders would continue until the document is solid and ready to be implemented immediately after being tabled in Parliament.

The white paper aims to strengthen the country’s health system holistically so that the services are more equitable, of higher quality, easier to access at a reasonable cost and sustainable in the long run.-Bernama