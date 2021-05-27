MOH calls for medical volunteers to help contain Covid-19 spike

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has called for more medical personnel to volunteer their services and help contain the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah(pix), in a posting on his Facebook account, said the volunteers are needed to ease the burden of MOH healthcare personnel nationwide.

MOH requires volunteers, including medical officers and medical assistant officers, dental officers, nurses, environmental health officers and assistant environmental health officers as well as medical laboratory technologists, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said interested individuals, aged between 18 and 60, must be physically and mentally healthy and fit, not pregnant, and to have obtained permission from their respective employers for those who are working.

“Another condition is that the applicant is not part of the MOH workforce, willing to work at any given locations and has not been in close contact with the Covid-19 case in the last 14 days.

He also pointed out that MOH would not provide transportation, accommodation, food or allowances for volunteers.