MOH detects five new Covid-19 clusters

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected five more Covid-19 clusters, namely one in Selangor and two each in Kuala Lumpur and Johor, says Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said in Selangor, the Jalan Bukit Construction Site Cluster was detected in the Hulu Langat district with the index case involving a worker reported positive on Dec 2.

“Following the positive case, the company conducted targeted screenings at the workplace and found 46 more positive cases. To date, a total of 109 individuals have been screened,“ he said in a statement, today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Condong Construction Site Cluster, meanwhile, was detected in Lembah Pantai, Titiwangsa and Cheras in Kuala Lumpur.

He said positive cases in the cluster were reported beginning Dec 6 through screenings done at the construction site and to date, 291 individuals have been screened with 24 positive cases detected.

The second cluster in Kuala Lumpur, namely the Jalan Stadium Construction Site Cluster, involves the Titiwangsa and Lembah Pantai areas.

He said targeted screenings at the construction site detected the first case on Dec 4, and since then, 97 individuals have been screened with 15 positive cases recorded.

In Johor, he said the MOH detected the Jalan Dalam Cluster involving the Kulai district in Batu Pahat, with the index case reported positive on Dec 7, and to date, a total of 108 individuals have been screened with 13 positive cases detected.

“Meanwhile, the Tenun Merah Cluster also involves Batu Pahat district with the index case reported positive on Dec 7, and to date, a total of 287 individuals have been screened with 23 positive cases detected,” he said.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the new clusters takes the total detected in the country so far to 401, with 187 of them still active.

Meanwhile, three clusters were declared ended today, namely the Merbok Cluster in Selangor, as well as the Lintas Cluster and Telipok Cluster in Sabah. — Bernama