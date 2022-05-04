MOH: Don’t speculate on houseman’s death

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has urged the public to give the police time to investigate the death of a house officer attached to the Penang General Hospital, Malaysiakini reports.

State health department director Dr Ma’arof Sudin said in a statement that police have already initiated an investigation into houseman’s death.

“In view that the matter is still being investigated by the police and respect the family of the deceased, the Penang Health Department seeks everyone’s cooperation in not speculating or spreading false information about the incident.

“Our department and the Penang General Hospital will provide our full cooperation with the police,“ Ma’arof reportedly said.

It was reported by news portal The Vibes yesterday that the houseman died after falling from an office building along Jalan Datuk Keramat in George Town.

The state department confirmed that the deceased was stationed at Penang Hospital on April 4, 2022, and was found dead on April 17.

Several MPs have urged the Health Ministry and its minister Khairy Jamaluddin to look seriously into the matter.