MoH encourages wearing face masks, same SOP applies

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health (MoH) still encourages people to wear face masks in public places or if they have symptoms of Covid-19.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said so far no new guidelines have been issued despite the emergence of new omicron subvariants.

“Based on current statistics where cases are actually decreasing, we encourage everyone to wear face masks, however, it is not mandatory.

“We don’t need to panic with the existing cases even though they are related to the omicron subvariant at level 1 and level 2. Therefore, we are still implementing the same standard operating procedures (SOP), encouraging the public and children in school to wear face masks, “ she said.

She said this at a press conference after attending the Sarawak State Zone White Paper Town Hall session at the Sarawak General Hospital which was also attended by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Sim Kui Hian and Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni here today.

Dr. Zaliha said the MoH will continue to monitor the development of Covid-19 new cases in Malaysia from time to time before making any decisions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has elevated XBB.1.16 as a new variant of interest.

The new strain was first detected in January and has since been found in more than 30 countries. -Bernama