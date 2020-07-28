MOH has spent RM650m on emergency procurement during Covid-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has already spent RM650 million on the purchase of medicines and assets to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the money spent by the government was consistent with its emergency procurement procedures.

“We have enough personal protection equipment (PPE) stockpiles to last for three months and the government will continue to maintain this stockpile,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time today.

Aaron said that during the pandemic, the Health Ministry made emergency procurements to meet the needs of hospitals and frontliners.

He said that to ensure the needs were met, the ministry had identified 182 suppliers for emergency procurement.

Datuk Liew Vui Keong (Batu Sapi - Warisan) in his supplementary questions, asked about the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into the alleged links of Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba to Khazanah Jaya Sdn Bhd.

He asked for an explanation on the Covid-19 test kits worth RM30 million that were allegedly linked to Adam’s clinic.

“Maybe that is the reason he left the Dewan Rakyat instead of answering this question,” Liew said, referring to Adham’s earlier presence for a separate question.

Adham has denied any links and said he would sue anti-graft non-governmental organisation C4 for accusing him of having ties with Khazanah Jaya.

He also said he welcomed an MACC investigation.

Aaron said more than one laboratory had been appointed by the ministry.

He added ministry had appointed Khazanah Jaya Sdn Bhd to supply reagents for the Covid-19 labs worth RM30.5 million.