PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) identified five new clusters today, while three clusters have been declared ended, bringing the total number of active clusters to date to 169.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the three clusters that ended were the Idaman Cluster involving the Petaling, Gombak, Titiwangsa and Cheras districts; Bayu Cluster (Johor Bahru and Muar), as well as the Bah Kota Cluster in Negeri Sembilan.

He said the new clusters identified were D’Bajaru Cluster, Ganngsa Cluster, Batu Tujuh Cluster, Tanjung Bunga Cluster and Kerengge Cluster involving the states of Johor (two clusters), Sabah (one), Selangor (one) and Terengganu (one).

“For the D’Bajaru Cluster, it involves the Lahad Datu district in Sabah. Cases in this cluster have been reported positive since Nov 11, as a result of community screenings in two high-risk villages. To date, a total of 609 individuals have been screened with 90 cases detected positive in this cluster.

“The Gangsa Cluster involves the Kuala Langat district, Selangor. The index case was reported positive in a screening conducted at the workplace on Nov 23. To date, a total of 78 individuals have been screened, with 30 cases detected positive involving 29 non-citizens,“ he said during his press conference on Covid-19 here, today.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the Batu Tujuh Cluster involved the Batu Pahat and Johor Bahru districts, with the index case a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) patient who was reported positive on Nov 22.

A total of 144 individuals have been screened to date, with 13 cases detected positive for the cluster.

He said the Tanjung Bunga Cluster involved the district of Johor Bahru, Johor, with the index case a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) patient reported positive on Nov 21.

A total of 87 individuals have been screened in this cluster to date, with 11 cases detected positive.

“The Kerengga cluster involves the Marang district in Terengganu. The index case was reported positive Covid-19 via screening done on Nov 17. To date, a total of 680 individuals have been screened, of which six cases tested positive for Covid19 in this cluster, ”he said.

With the addition of the five clusters, he said 339 clusters had been reported in the country to date, with 170 of them declared ended, while 40 active clusters recorded an increase in the number of cases today. — Bernama