MOH mulls upgrading BKKM to food safety authority

SEPANG: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is looking into the need to upgrade the Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) as the Food Safety Authority, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix).

Speaking at a press conference after officiating the 2022 National World Food Safety Day here today, Khairy said it was in line with the rapid development of technology and future needs of food safety and quality.

“I would say it is a medium-term plan,” he said commenting on the proposal to upgrade BKKM.

Khairy said the proposal was also part of the study on the amendments to the Food Act 1983 (Act 281) which was currently being carried out by the MOH.

“We need to review the existing legal structure from time to time to ensure it is in line with the current needs,” he said.

Act 281 which came into force in March 1983 was last amended in June 2006. It aims to protect the public against health hazards and fraud in the preparation, sale and consumption of food, as well as related matters.

Khairy, meanwhile, encouraged home-based food entrepreneurs and handlers to register their business with BKKM to enable them to be listed as holders of home-based food provider certificates recognised by the MOH.

“Although it is not compulsory, the certificates provide a guarantee of safety for food products produced.

“Consumers can choose a certified food provider through the BKKM website. This can protect consumers and ensure that food providers comply with food preparation requirements,” he said.

On the registration process, Khairy said every food provider had to submit supporting application documents such as registration slip of their premises, anti-typhoid vaccination certificate, food handler training certificate from a recognised food handler training school and food label.-Bernama