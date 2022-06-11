MOH ‘never endorsed’ any product, food to replace medicine

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it has never certified any product or food that can replace medicine as a substitute.

The MOH posted on its Facebook page today that this included the use of insulin to treat diabetes and control blood sugar as recently claimed by a portal.

The MOH said the claim was irresponsible and that the picture used was a modified picture from the http://myhealth.gov.my website aimed at misleading consumers.

“The MOH calls on the public to not be easily deceived and influenced by statements and portals whose claims are unverified,” he said.-Bernama