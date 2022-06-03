MOH: No significant disruption in medicine supply

PUTRAJAYA: There is no significant disruption in the supply of medicine with the active ingredient of paracetamol for fever and mild pains; vitamin C and as well as cough and cold medicine in the market, said Health Ministry senior director of pharmaceutical services Norhaliza A. Halim.

In a statement to clarify news reports on the alleged shortage of medicine, she said this was because most of the products have alternatives from various brands.

According to media reports, there is a shortage in the supply of pharmaceutical products involving medicines for treating fever, cold, cough and sore throat; antibiotics; pain killers; and medicines for treating the symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

Norhaliza said there was a sharp increase in the demand for several medicines, such as products with the active ingredient of paracetamol for fever and mild pains; vitamin C; as well as cough and cold medicine for children.

Elaborating, she said this was the feedback from pharmaceutical industry players during a meeting with the Malaysian Organisation of Pharmaceutical Industries (MOPI), Pharmaceutical Association of Malaysia (PhAMA) and Malaysia Association of Pharmaceutical Suppliers (MAPS) yesterday.

“Manufacturers have also increased their production capacity to meet the high demands,” she said.

Norhaliza added that the ministry was seeking feedback from the industry on the actual status of the supply of medicines produced in Malaysia or imported as well as related issues.

She said every issue would be examined through constant communication between the ministry and industry to ensure the continuity of quality, safe and effective medicines for Malaysians.-Bernama