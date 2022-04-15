MOH ordered to step up enforcement at Ramadan bazaars: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Food Safety and Quality Division of the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been instructed to step up its enforcement at Ramadan bazaars, especially at locations that received complaints about food contamination.

Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin(pix), said enforcement would also enable immediate action to be taken on any complaints related to food contamination.

“I ask consumers to lodge a complaint if there is food contamination, so that the local authority in charge of the night market or bazaar can take action against the stalls and the ministry can come down and implement enforcement,” he said, commenting on contaminated food bought by consumers in some Ramadan bazaars recently.

He said this when met after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between First Ambulance Services Sdn Bhd (FAS) and YTL Communications Berhad (YTLC) to improve emergency services in the health sector through ‘Yes 5G Smart Ambulance Service’.

Khairy, meanwhile, also asked the public to remain vigilant about food sold at the Ramadan bazaars.

“If they are unsure, they should smell and taste the food before eating, this is a step to ensure that the food purchased is not contaminated,” he said.

Khairy has also asked the Food Safety and Quality Division to issue a statement on food poisoning cases due to contaminated food.

On the Yes 5G Smart Ambulance Service, the MoU was signed by FAS managing director, Steven Penafort, and YTLC chief executive officer, Wing K. Lee, witnessed by Khairy.-Bernama