MOH ready to meet over findings into death of Covid-19 patient at HTAR

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will be contacting the next of kin of a woman who died of Covid-19 at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), Klang last year to inform them of the findings following a complaint made by the family of the deceased.

Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the dead woman aged 69 with comorbidity was treated at HTAR on Oct 25 2021 and was diagnosed with category four Covid-19.

“However, the patient experienced complications following Covid-19 infection and died on Nov 28 2021. MOH sympathises with the family over her demise,” he said in a statement today.

He said the next of kin had put in a complaint through the Public Complaint Management System on January 13 and HTAR had conducted investigations at various stages based on the existing MOH guidelines.

However, Dr Sha’ari said so far, the next of kin have not said whether they are ready to meet HTAR.

He said the next of kin can contact HTAR, Selangor Health Department, MOH Medical Practice Division if they needed further information on the process of complaint management.

Klang MP Charles Santiago in letter to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin dated April 26 requested an investigation and feedback report on the case of the deceased’s death.-Bernama