MOH receives 183 complaints on illegal sale of Ivermectin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) received 183 complaints and 81 information on the illegal sale of Ivermectin to treat and prevent Covid-19 from last year until Oct 12.

The ministry in a written answer posted on the Parliament website said 43 premises were raided and 17 inspections were carried out this year with a total seizure worth RM124,815.

According to the MOH, 17 premises were raided last year with a total seizure worth RM7,193.

The MOH is also increasing monitoring and enforcement involving the online advertising and sale of Ivermectin.

“Advertisements and sales of Ivermectin on e-commerce platforms were ordered to be removed since last year and the platform operating companies have been instructed to cease (the sales of) any Covid-19-related medicines,“ according to the ministry.-Bernama