MOH studying proposal not to allow tobacco product display

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is studying a proposal to not allow the display of tobacco product brand packaging in line with the amendment to the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the proposal was for tobacco product packaging not to display the brands and to have plain packaging instead.

He said, however, the matter required engagement sessions with all parties, including non-governmental organisations related to health and business premises.

“If there is a display ban, then owners of premises must make modifications that will involve many stakeholders. Once the study is completed, we will make a decision and transition towards the move,” he told reporters after launching World Asthma Day 2022 here today.

Khairy said that should the ban on tobacco product brand packaging be implemented, it would not be inserted in the Bill but the provisions will be in the rules and regulations that will be drawn after the Bill is tabled.

Previously, it was reported that the draft bill to ban smoking among those born in 2005 and after was in the final stages of review by the Attorney-General’s Chambers and expected to be tabled in Parliament in July.

Under the proposed act, children born in 2005 and subsequent years are prohibited from smoking and buying or possessing any type of smoking products, including electronic cigarettes or vape products, even after reaching 18 years old.-Bernama