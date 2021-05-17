MOH to consider full MCO in Selangor - Dr Adham

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) is considering imposing a full-scale Movement Control Order (MCO) in Selangor if the Covid-19 cases in the state continue to rise, said its Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix).

He said that the MOH should propose stricter standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Selangor if the infection could not be contained.

“I agree that we need to propose stricter SOPs, and also MCO. If the infection can no longer be contained then the proposal to implement the full-scale MCO is something that can be considered,” he said.

Dr Adham said this when asked about the situation in Selangor which continues to record high daily cases.

He said this in a virtual joint press conference with the Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, on the development of the vaccination exercise in the country today.

Selangor recorded 1,507 daily cases on May 15, 1,275 cases on May 16 and 1,650 cases are reported today.

Economic activities are allowed to continue operating during the implementation of MCO 3.0 nationwide, from May 12 to June 7. — Bernama