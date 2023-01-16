MOH to discuss with KKD on provision of satellite internet in rural clinics

KUCHING: The Health Ministry (MOH) will hold talks with the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) to obtain satellite-based internet service for health clinics in rural areas.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said internet access is crucial for health workers to deliver virtual services or make video calls to provide a medical diagnosis to patients.

“The ministry has received paperwork from the state health department, and we see the need for satellite-based internet service in rural clinics.

“We will hold discussions with the Communications and Digital Ministry to help MOH provide this service in health clinics,” he said after a working visit to the Bako Health Clinic here today.

Lukanisman also said the ministry hoped to get an allocation in Budget 2023 to address the issue of dilapidated health clinics nationwide.

“We hope that Budget 2023, to be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will provide special allocation for these clinics, not only in Sarawak but throughout Malaysia,” he said. -Bernama