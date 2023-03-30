MOH to ensure formation of Healthcare Reform Commission: Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will ensure the establishment of the Healthcare Reform Commission can be implemented to tackle issues related to the service scheme for health personnel, especially doctors.

Its Minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix), said the proposal for the formation of the commission would be presented through the tabling of a Health White Paper in Parliament.

“The formation of the commission is in the fourth pillar (of the Health White Paper). So, we will ensure the establishment of the Healthcare Reform Commission.

“We have the word reform so that it is more detailed to ensure the Health White Paper to be tabled can be implemented as best possible,” she said when winding up the debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill (2022) 2023 for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

Previously, Dr Zaliha was reported to have said that the MOH targeted the tabling of the Health White Paper in Parliament in the middle of this year and she was fully committed to ensuring that the content of the White Paper can be implemented and realised.

Regarding the Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022, she reiterated the MOH’s position to continue with the bill and will table it in Parliament soon.

In addition, Dr Zaliha said the MOH has allocated a total of RM45 million for the implementation of dengue control activities from 2022 to this year.

“The MOH takes note of the increase in dengue cases, especially in states like Selangor... in the first quarter alone, there have been more than 13,000 dengue cases (in Selangor),” she said.

The Supplementary Supply Bill (2022) 2023, with an allocation of RM60,174,928,000, was later approved by the Dewan Rakyat by majority voice vote.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue on Monday (April 3). -Bernama