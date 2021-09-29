MOH to study viral video claiming several individuals died due to vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR: All parties have been told to remain calm and not to trigger public alarm following a video clip which alleged several individuals died after receiving Covid-19 vaccine, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali(pix).

In a tweet, he said the Health Ministry (MOH) is studying the matter and would respond soon.

“MOH acknowledged the presence of a viral video on social media over side effects following the dispensing of vaccine under adolescent vaccination programme.

“MOH views the matter seriously and MOH is also obtaining the details of the issue raised in the video,” he said on his Twitter site.

The 1 minute 40 seconds video clip featured a woman claiming that several individuals including two secondary school students in Ipoh, Perak and a teenager in Lahad Datu, Sabah have died due to Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier, Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the claims on two students in Ipoh, Perak in the video were not true.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Azmi in a statement said MOH’s investigation found two students both aged 17, in Ipoh have type 1 diabetes as well as congenital heart disease.

“A teenage girl who was a type 1 diabetes patient depended on insulin treatment. The student was infected with Covid-19 and died on Aug 18 before the PICK adolescent vaccination programme began.

“A teenage boy who had congenital heart disease was taken to the hospital emergency unit due to a severe infection. Respiratory assistance and resuscitation were carried out but he died on Sept 17 and had not yet receive Covid-19 vaccine,” he said in the statement.

He said investigation also found there were no deaths involving teenagers after the adolescent vaccination as reported in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

In this regard, the woman in the video also claimed two children experienced adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) in Ipoh.

Referring to the matter, Dr Noor Azmi said MOH found the siblings, aged 16 and 18 experienced Comirnaty side effects and were warded in a private hospital in Ipoh and a check by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) found the reports on their side effects have not yet been received.

He also advised parents and guardians to monitor the condition of teenagers after receiving the vaccine as AEFI can occur and in most cases they are mild.

“MOH wishes to advise all government and private medical practitioners who suspected their patient as suffering from AEFI to immediately lodge an AEFI report to NPRA.

“Before issuing a public statement, ensure the source of information to be shared is verified by an authorised and responsible source,” he said. -Bernama