MOH: Vaccination for children important for transition to endemic phase

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 vaccination for children aged five to 11, is very important, particularly as the country will begin the transition phase to endemic on April 1, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH, in a post on its official Facebook account today, said that children are now more at risk of getting Covid-19 infection.

This is because children aged 11 and below, have not received proper protection compared with the older age groups who have been vaccinated, it said.

“The admission rate of children to PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) wards due to Covid-19 has increased by 94 per cent for categories three to five, with a significant increase for category four by 200 per cent, followed by category five by 125 per cent,” according to MOH .

Therefore, the MOH once again advises parents to take the vaccine for their children to protect them from the deadly Omicron variant and its complications, namely Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C.-Bernama