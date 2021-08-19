MOH van driver killed, three staff hurt when collecting vaccine

JOHOR BAHRU: A Health Ministry (MOH) van driver was killed while three others in the vehicle were injured after the van they were in was involved in an accident at KM9.7 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) here at noon yesterday.

State Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu who confirmed the accident when contacted by Bernama said the van was on its way to collect vaccine supplies from Hospital Permai to be delivered to Kluang District Health Office (PKD).

He said the accident happened before the vaccine was collected and added that all three injured MOH staff comprising a pharmacist and two nurses were sent to Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) for treatment.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru Utara district police chief, ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid, said, the accident happened at about 12.15 pm when the van was heading to Hospital Permai from Kluang PKD.

“The accident happened when the van driver, who was driving on the right lane, tried to avoid a car which has braked suddenly. He then rammed the back of a lorry driven by a 30- year-old man.

“Impact of the crash resulted in the driver and front seat passenger getting stuck in the vehicle while the other two passengers sustained injuries,” she said.

She said the dead driver was taken to the Forensic unit of the HSA for post mortem while the lorry driver was unhurt and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Rupiah also called on the public with information about the accident to call the investigating officer, Najwa Abd Latif at 013-4144997 or the Johor Bahru district police headquarters at 07-5563122.

In a separate statement, Larkin Fire and Rescue station chief, Deputy Fire Superintendent l Mohd Suhaimi Jamal said all four MOH staff were identified as Shamsul (driver) 49, front passenger Amelia Pek Ying Hung, 26 and the two back seat passengers were Rosnilam Satari, 48, and Azlina Mohd Rawi, 41.-Bernama