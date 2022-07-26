MOH well prepared to deal with Covid-19, monkeypox cases, another MCO not likely: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Early preparations made by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in dealing with the increase in cases of Covid-19 and the spread of monkeypox infections in the country will not likely require another Movement Control Order (MCO) or border controls to be imposed, says National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix).

He said based on the report presented by the MOH, the number of Covid-19 and monkeypox infections in the country were under control.

“From the explanation given by MOH earlier, they are ready with more than two years of experience in managing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told reporters after chairing the seventh MPN meeting for 2022 here, today.

Meanwhile, he said that the MPN also agreed with the Ministry of Health’s recommendation to improve surveillance on the monkeypox infection, including at the country’s international entry points.

“Non-citizen travellers arriving from affected countries will receive health pop-up messages every day to remind them to monitor for monkeypox symptoms,” he said, adding that Malaysians arriving from countries with reported cases would be advised to monitor their health status for up to 21 days.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reminded all health facilities to be aware of the current monkeypox situation and increase case detection among patients at risk following the announcement by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the infection was now a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

He said a total of nine cases of suspected monkeypox had been notified to the MOH as of July 23, and all had been confirmed negative.-Bernama