Mohamad Sabu: 10 more farmer’s markets for Syawal Madani Special Sale

BATU PAHAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) will provide 10 additional farmer’s markets across the country for its Syawal Madani Special Sale starting this Saturday (April 15) due to popular demand.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) said this was in addition to the 103 markets announced earlier.

He said the decision was also made after he met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who wanted to ensure that the supply of goods is sufficient during Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri, adding that FAMA will ensure that all essential items including fish, vegetables, cooking oil, among other things, are sufficient.

He told reporters this after handing over flood assistance to farmers in the Sri Gading parliamentary constituency here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the ministry and FAMA would also ensure that the supply of 30 items under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme is sufficient for consumers.

FAMA deputy director General (Operations) Abdul Rashid Bahri was quoted as saying that the farmer’s market under the Syawal Madani Special Sale programme, focuses on the sale of essential goods for Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year and will operate for six days until Apr 20 offering reasonable prices. -Bernama