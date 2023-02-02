Mohamad Sabu awarded ‘Datuk Seri’ title

KUALA LUMPUR: Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu headed the list of 164 recipients who were conferred federal awards, medals and honours by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara yesterday.

Also present at the investiture, held in conjunction with the 2023 Federal Territory Day, were the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Cabinet ministers.

Mohamad Sabu was conferred the Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) award, which carries the title “Datuk Seri”, Bernama reported.

The Federal Territories Department said in a statement the other six SMW recipients were Prime Minister’s Department senior deputy secretary-general Datuk Seri Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria, International Trade and Industry Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Malaysian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, Air Force deputy chief Lt Jen Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris, Orando Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Seri Dr Eng Wei Chun and Amechanus Holdings Sdn Bhd executive director Datuk Seri Lawrence Yeo Chua Poh.

Meanwhile, 15 individuals received the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) award, which carries the title “Datuk”. Among them were the Prime Minister’s Department Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division secretary Datuk Toisin Gantor, Agriculture and Food Security Ministry deputy secretary-general (policy) Datuk Azah Hanim Ahmad and Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim.

InvestKL CEO Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli, KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd group CEO Datuk Md Shah Mahmood, UMW Toyota Motor president Datuk K. Ravindran and UDA Holdings Sdn Bhd president Datuk Sr Mohd Salem Kailany were also conferred the PMW award.

Several sportsmen also received the PMW award in recognition of their contribution to the country, namely former national footballer Datuk Lim Teong Kim, former national bowling queen Datuk Shalin Zulkifli, bodybuilding athlete Datuk Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah and former Malaysia Karate Federation coaching director Datuk P. Arivalagan.

Sixteen individuals were awarded the Johan Mahkota Wilayah, 19 the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah, 15 the Ahli Mahkota Wilayah and 92 received the Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah medal. -Bernama